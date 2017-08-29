Barton Volleyball loses at home to Seward County

After going 4-0 at a tournament in Texas over the weekend, the Barton Lady Cougar volleyball team was hoping for a quick start to the Jayhawk League season last night as they hosted 18th ranked Seward County at the Kirkman Center. But it was the Saints who got off to a 1-0 start in league play by beating Barton 3-1 to open conference play.

The Lady Cougars took the first set 33-31 but Seward rolled in the next three, winning 25-12, 25-14 and 25-10.

Barton falls to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in league play while Seward improved to 5-0 and 1-0.

The Lady Cougar return to action Wednesday at Butler.