Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/28)

BOOKED: Deborah Avery of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Kendy Lyons of Great Bend for GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.
BOOKED: Brian Gosney of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for assault LEO and obstruction, bond in lieu of $20,000. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.
RELEASED: Brett Fisher of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation after being sentenced to probation.
RELEASED: Tucker Trevino of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence after he served his sentence in full.
RELEASED: Charles Rowe Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt after he was released per the GBMC.
RELEASED: Kenneth Lamb of Salina on Barton County District Court case after he served his sentence in full.
RELEASED: Cody Crawford on Barton County District Court case for DWS, no insurance, and driving while habitual violator to probation.