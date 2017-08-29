Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/28)

BOOKED: Deborah Avery of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kendy Lyons of Great Bend for GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Brian Gosney of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for assault LEO and obstruction, bond in lieu of $20,000. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

RELEASED: Brett Fisher of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation after being sentenced to probation.

RELEASED: Tucker Trevino of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence after he served his sentence in full.

RELEASED: Charles Rowe Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt after he was released per the GBMC.

RELEASED: Kenneth Lamb of Salina on Barton County District Court case after he served his sentence in full.

RELEASED: Cody Crawford on Barton County District Court case for DWS, no insurance, and driving while habitual violator to probation.