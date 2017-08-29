30-year-old inmate dead after fight at Kansas county jail

MEADE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a Sedgwick County jail inmate at the Meade County Jail.

Preliminary reports indicate the inmate died just before 7:30p.m. Monday following a fight with another inmate, according to Lt. Lin Dehning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

After lifesaving measures were attempted by paramedics the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate, a 30-year-old man from Wichita, was being held on misdemeanor charges and had been in custody for almost a month, according to Dehning. His family has been notified and his identity is being withheld at their request.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office currently has 43 inmates housed in the Meade County Jail.

The KBI is in charge of the death investigation.