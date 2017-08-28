United Way Director impressed by local residents willingness to help Harvey victims

The office of United Way of Central Kansas has received emails and phone calls inquiring about local procedures, if any, for donations to the relief efforts due to Hurricane Harvey.

The United Way of Central Kansas encourages donors and others that want to lend assistance to the affected areas, to directly reach out to United Ways of Texas and Louisiana Association of United Ways. These organizations have already begun to establish local disaster funds and coordinate the volunteer structure.

United Way of Central Kansas Executive Director Gaila Demel says she is always impressed by those who live in central Kansas.

“As always, the generosity of our communities reaches out to those in need. Many residents in our area are directly affected by this catastrophic incident with family and friends living in Texas and Louisiana. It was humbling this morning when I opened my email and listened to voice messages asking….How Can I Help?”

The United Way of Central Kansas encourages everyone to be informed about the association they might choose to help.