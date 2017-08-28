Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Anti-Biotic Issues in Agriculture” (Encore Presentation)

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Mike will be broadcasting from the Syngenta tent at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois. He’ll talk crops, NAFTA and more with leaders of NCGA and ASA.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include USD 428 Superintendent Chris Thexton who will discuss the District’s vision for 2017-2018.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30- 10:00 Major League Baseball – Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”