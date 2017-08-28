Red Cross Continues to Deploy Volunteers to Areas Affected by Harvey

SALINA, KS, August 28, 2017 — The threat from Hurricane Harvey is far from over as extremely dangerous flooding continues in Texas and parts of Louisiana. As of Sunday evening, more than 40 volunteers from the Red Cross Kansas, Nebraska, Southwest Iowa Region are already on the way.

“Getting help in some areas will be challenging for some time due to devastating floodwaters and closed

roads,” said Becky LaPolice, Red Cross Executive Director for Central and Western Kansas. “This is a heartbreaking and challenging situation for those in the storm’s path and the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide safe shelter and comfort for the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by this disaster.”

More than 1,800 people took refuge in 34 shelters over the weekend. Numbers in shelters are expected

to grow dramatically and dozens of additional shelters could open in the next few days. The Red Cross

has enough shelter supplies in Texas to support 28,000 people, and enough supplies on the way for an

additional 22,000 people. Nearly half of the Red Cross national emergency response fleet has been

mobilized, including 5 vehicles from the Kansas, Nebraska, SW Iowa region. The Red Cross is also

mobilizing its disaster partners to support feeding, child care, disaster assessment, and other disaster

services.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help

people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the

word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for,

respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Harvey relief

efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-RED CROSS. The best way to

ensure your donation will go to a specific disaster is to write the specific disaster name in the memo line

of a check. The Red Cross also recommend completing and mailing the donation form on redcross.org with your

check.

