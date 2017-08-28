More cohesive and combined effort with Larned’s new grade school

School in Larned started August 17 for USD 495, and it marked the first students to walk the halls of the new grade school, Fort Larned Elementary School. Outside of being brand new, one of the best features about the grade school is that it can hold all the elementary-aged students in one building.

USD 495 Superintendent Joe Sample tells us the grade school students were spread across three buildings in the past. Fort Larned Elementary School is now the home for Pre-K through 5th grade.

Sample says the USD 495 Board of Education took the steps at the August meeting to figuring out how to dispose of the three buildings the district was using for elementary schools. The school board hopes to sell the buildings and property to an interested party but demolition is possible if no parties show interest.

The $22.2 million school bond passed in the 2015 spring election with 66 percent of the vote. The bond also allowed for renovations at the high school, including a fitness center. The Larned school board is now accepting any requests from interested buyers on the three old school buildings.

The three older buildings were built in the 1950s and 1960s.