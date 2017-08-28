Monday Mid-America Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Sunday. Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking three.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland’s nine-run second inning against two Kansas City rookie left-handers as the Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep over the Royals with a 12-0 win Sunday. Kansas City hasn’t scored a run in 34 consecutive innings, a team record and the longest drought in the majors this season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs running back Spencer Ware could require season-ending surgery after tearing one ligament in his right knee and damaging another during Friday night’s preseason game in Seattle. Ware had an MRI on Saturday that revealed the extent of the injury. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday that Ware tore the posterior cruciate ligament, an injury that itself is not always season-ending. But Burkholder said Ware also damaged the lateral collateral ligament.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) – The New York Jets have claimed defensive end Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots. To make room on the roster Sunday, the Jets also waived injured defensive lineman Anthony Johnson. Ealy joins his cousin and fellow former Mizzou defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson on New York’s roster.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys announced on their website that the Houston Texans will practice at their facility The Star this week because of Hurricane Harvey. The Texans are hoping to return to Houston as soon as possible, so they’re not able to announce plans beyond Sunday.

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers won’t travel to Houston as planned after their games in California because of torrential floodwaters that have engulfed the city in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Both will fly to Dallas while a decision is made on the three-game series scheduled to start Tuesday.