GREAT BEND — Michael Edward Zeretzke, 33, died Aug. 27, 2017, at his home in Great Bend. He was born April 27, 1984, at Great Bend, the son of Brian Ewen and Dianna (Swanson) Zeretzke. He was a 2002 graduate of Great Bend High School. He married Kristia Renee Lohmann July 2, 2010, at Great Bend. A lifetime Great Bend resident, he was a foreman for Amerine Utilities for 10 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding at the river with his friends and spending time with his beloved dog, Abby.

Survivors include his wife, Kristia Zeretzke, of the home; his mother, Dianna Stoss and her husband Harlan of Olmitz; one brother, Aaron R. Zeretzke of Asheville, N.C.; mother-in-law, Marlene “Marty” Lohmann of Great Bend; father-in-law, Larry Lohmann of Lincoln; one brother-in-law, Jonathan Lohmann and his wife Courtney of Overland Park; two nephews, Caden Lohmann and Jaxson Lohmann; one niece, Braylee Zeretzke; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, his maternal grandparents, Robert and Jean Swanson, and paternal grandparents, Edwin C. and Frances K. Zeretzke.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. The family requests casual attire for the service. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with Great Bend Zoological Society or Ducks Unlimited, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

