Marcia Ann Allen Kimbley passed away in her sleep at Leisure Homestead in Stafford, KS on Aug. 27, 2017. Marcia was the second of three children born to Robert W. “Bud” and Betty (Clement) Allen. She was a graduate of Great Bend High School and Sterling College. Marcia has worked caring for people in nursing homes, a special needs preschool and within the Kansas prison system.

Marcia loved the arts. She wrote poetry, created works of art, for a short period worked in an art gallery, and enjoyed singing for God both in church and in the community.

Marcia is survived by her mother, Betty Allen who now resides in Mooresville, N.C., her sister and brother-in-law, David and Denise Simon who live in Mooresville, N.C., and her brother Robert Allen and companion Linnea DuLac who live in Denver, Colo. She has two nieces, Chelsea Simon of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sarah Simon of New Orleans, La. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Kimbley; and her father Robert W. Bud Allen.

A graveside service will be held at the Great Bend Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to First Southern Baptist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530