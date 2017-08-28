Kansas woman, child hospitalized after accident in Pratt

PRATT COUNTY — A Kansas woman and child were injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Sunday in Pratt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Candace A. Lampe 54, Pratt, was westbound on 6th Street just East of Commodore Street in Pratt. The vehicle rear-ended a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500p pickup that was legally park and unoccupied.

The Acadia rolled once and came to rest on the passenger side.

Lampe and a passenger Braylee A. Cash, 9, Pratt, were transported were transported to Pratt Medical Center. They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.