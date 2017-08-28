GREAT BEND — Jerri Len Horner, 59, died Aug. 25, 2017, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. She was born May 30, 1958, at Great Bend, the daughter of Richard Gene and Nadine (Krom) Thoren. She married Jerry Horner June 24, 1977, at Great Bend. A Great Bend resident most of her life, Mrs. Horner was a registered nurse at Larned State Hospital until her retirement.

Mrs. Horner was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hoisington.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Horner of the home; her mother, Nadine Liston of Great Bend; two sons, Justin Horner and his wife Kerstie of Albert, and Dustin Horner and his wife Candice of Great Bend; two brothers, Terry Thoren of Great Bend, and Charles Thoren of Tustin, Calif.; three sisters, Sharie Martin and her husband Mark of Colwich, Keri Burger of Great Bend, and Diana Thoren of Waiani, Hawaii; eight grandchildren; Brendan Horner, Brandon Watkins, Angel Watkins, Deaglan Horner, Bradly Horner, Paxton Redetzke, Jacob Horner and Brooklen Horner; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, and one brother, Richard “Little Richard” Thoren, Jr.

Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Ron Bailey officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with the Horner Grandchildren’s Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

