GREAT BEND — Evelene Marie Knox, 86, died Aug. 27, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. She was born Jan. 2, 1931, at the family home in Pawnee County, the daughter of Edward C. and Marie R. (Krmela) Horyna. She attended Great Bend public schools. She married Ramon Leroy Knox Aug. 2, 1953, at Great Bend. He died March 6, 2006. A lifetime area resident, Mrs. Knox was a homemaker and cook in Great Bend and Albert.

She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Eagle’s Auxiliary #646, and was past president and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #3111, all of Great Bend. She enjoyed being with family and friends and also volunteering.

Survivors include two sons, Brian L. Knox of Guam, and Wesley A. Knox of Great Bend; two brothers, Kenneth E. Horyna of Holyrood, and Edwin L. Horyna of Lyons; five sisters, Rose Casper of Irving, Texas, Carol Huffman of Great Bend, Betty Hafenstine of La Crosse, Connie Allen of McPherson, and Lois Cox of South Hutchinson; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Knox and his wife Jennifer of Alamagordo, N.M., and Kelvin Knox and his wife Elizabeth of Norwich, Conn.; and four great-grandchildren, Austin, Lucas, Evelyn and Rebecca. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence E. Horyna and Donald L. Horyna, and one sister, Sylvia Horyna.

Services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Bryant Funeral Home.

