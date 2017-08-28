Cop Shop (8/25 – 8/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/25)
Convulsions / Seizures
At 8:41 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5424 2nd Street.
Falls
At 12:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 75 E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.
Theft
At 1:15 p.m. theft of financial card numbers was reported at 15 NE 60 Avenue.
Traffic Arrest
At 6:42 p.m. a driver was arrested for DUI case at NW K-96 Highway.
8/26
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:45 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of K-4 Highway.
Gun Shot Wound
At 10:56 a.m. an accidental gun shot wound was reported at 1008 Charles Street in Albert.
Theft
At 4:33 p.m. a theft was reported at 350 NE 30 Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:27 p.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NE 170 Road in Claflin.
Shots Fired
At 8:29 p.m. a report was made of shots fired in the area of 1437 17th Street. Assisted GBPD.
8/27
Traffic Arrest
At 12:17 a.m. a driver was arrested for DUI, DWS, ITOL, illegal tag, and no insurance at 8th Street & Main Street.
Criminal Damage
At 12:11 p.m. a report of criminal damage to her vehicle at 415 Houck Street in Pawnee Rock.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:02 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW 190 Road.
Theft
At 6:27 p.m. theft of a mirror of a truck was reported at 262 N. Washington Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/25)
Warrant Arrest
At 2:34 a.m. Joaquin was arrested on a warrant at 824 Frey Street.
Theft
At 7:42 a.m. a theft was reported at 1107 10th Street.
At 11:03 a.m. theft of tools at 9th Street & Eisenhower Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:51 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
At 12:13 p.m. an accident was reported in the 2000 block of 18th Street.
Theft
At 12:46 p.m. theft of items from Walmart, 3503 10th Street, was reported.
Armed Subject
At 1:04 p.m. a report of a neighbor outside with a firearm was made at 1317 Harding Street.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 2:10 p.m. a gas leak was reported at 16th Street & Polk Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 1919 Harrison Street.
At 5:41 p.m. an accident was reported at 3700 10th Street.
At 10:01 p.m. a possible accident was reported at 3907 Broadway Avenue.
At 10:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & McKinley Street.
8/26
At 5:15 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported with damaged trees in the 2900 block of Broadway.
At 7:14 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 1427 21st Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 7:20 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1312 Eisenhower Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:14 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Avenue.
At 3:10 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 2017 Forest Avenue.
Shots Fired
At 8:29 p.m. shots fired in the area of 1437 17th Street was reported.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:41 p.m. Audrey Bellendir and Dalton Norton were involved in an accident at 3218 Lakin Avenue.
Traffic Arrest
At 11:10 p.m. an officer arrested Audrey Bellendir for a DUI at 3218 Lakin Avenue.
8/27
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 1217 Williams Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 4:09 p.m. theft of tools from his vehicle was reported at 3200 10th Street 112.
Traumatic Injuries
At 4:16 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1811 Main Street.
Theft
At 8:35 p.m. a theft was reported at 821 Stone Street.
At 9:32 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 1904 Baker Avenue.