Cop Shop (8/25 – 8/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/25)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 8:41 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5424 2nd Street.

Falls

At 12:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 75 E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.

Theft

At 1:15 p.m. theft of financial card numbers was reported at 15 NE 60 Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 6:42 p.m. a driver was arrested for DUI case at NW K-96 Highway.

8/26

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:45 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of K-4 Highway.

Gun Shot Wound

At 10:56 a.m. an accidental gun shot wound was reported at 1008 Charles Street in Albert.

Theft

At 4:33 p.m. a theft was reported at 350 NE 30 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:27 p.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NE 170 Road in Claflin.

Shots Fired

At 8:29 p.m. a report was made of shots fired in the area of 1437 17th Street. Assisted GBPD.

8/27

Traffic Arrest

At 12:17 a.m. a driver was arrested for DUI, DWS, ITOL, illegal tag, and no insurance at 8th Street & Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 12:11 p.m. a report of criminal damage to her vehicle at 415 Houck Street in Pawnee Rock.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:02 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW 190 Road.

Theft

At 6:27 p.m. theft of a mirror of a truck was reported at 262 N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/25)

Warrant Arrest

At 2:34 a.m. Joaquin was arrested on a warrant at 824 Frey Street.

Theft

At 7:42 a.m. a theft was reported at 1107 10th Street.

At 11:03 a.m. theft of tools at 9th Street & Eisenhower Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:51 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 12:13 p.m. an accident was reported in the 2000 block of 18th Street.

Theft

At 12:46 p.m. theft of items from Walmart, 3503 10th Street, was reported.

Armed Subject

At 1:04 p.m. a report of a neighbor outside with a firearm was made at 1317 Harding Street.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 2:10 p.m. a gas leak was reported at 16th Street & Polk Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 1919 Harrison Street.

At 5:41 p.m. an accident was reported at 3700 10th Street.

At 10:01 p.m. a possible accident was reported at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

At 10:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & McKinley Street.

8/26

At 5:15 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported with damaged trees in the 2900 block of Broadway.

At 7:14 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 1427 21st Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:20 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1312 Eisenhower Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:14 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Avenue.

At 3:10 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 2017 Forest Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 8:29 p.m. shots fired in the area of 1437 17th Street was reported.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:41 p.m. Audrey Bellendir and Dalton Norton were involved in an accident at 3218 Lakin Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:10 p.m. an officer arrested Audrey Bellendir for a DUI at 3218 Lakin Avenue.

8/27

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 1217 Williams Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:09 p.m. theft of tools from his vehicle was reported at 3200 10th Street 112.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:16 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1811 Main Street.

Theft

At 8:35 p.m. a theft was reported at 821 Stone Street.

At 9:32 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 1904 Baker Avenue.