Commissioners sign off on roadway study

Thanks to the opening of the Great Bend Trans-load facility at the airport, there has been a big increase in heavy truck traffic on county blacktop roads that serve the airport. According to Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman, the county has inquired about making an application for economic development funding for road improvements from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

McManaman explained to Commissioners Monday that he had contacted officials with Terracon, a company that specializes in exploratory drilling of road pavement and geotechnical engineering services.

Commissioners agreed to pay for the study which carries a projected cost of $5,900. Watco Companies, the firm that operates the trans-load facility, has agreed to pay for half of the study bring to the county’s total to $2,450.