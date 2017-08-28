Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/25 – 8/27)

8/25

BOOKED: Ryan Connely of Levingston, TX on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated criminal sodomy, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alejandro Hernandez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for violation of an extended protection stalking order, bond set at $40,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joaquin Garcia of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $2,847.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Juvenile on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

BOOKED: Kenneth Lamb of Topeka on a Barton County District serve sentence.

BOOKED: Charles Rowe of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $707.50 cash or 27 days in jail.

BOOKED: Lakin Shelor on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a $745 cash only bond.

BOOKED: Francisco Cordova of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 cash only. BTDC case for criminal in possession of a firearm, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Steven M. Weatherman on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a $1,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Timothy House of Hoxie on Barton County case for DUI, bond is $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray for felony interference with law enforcement, BCDC warrants for probation violation, after being transported to New Chance in Dodge City for treatment.

RELEASED: Juvenile on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct to Bob Johnsons in Hutchinson.

RELEASED: Joaquin Garcia of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $2,847.50 cash bond.

RELEASED: Denessa Threewitt of St. John for BTDC case for attempted possession of controlled substance on a $50,000 OR bond per BTDC judge.

RELEASED: Francisco Cordova of Great Bend for BTDC case for criminal in possession of a firearm after posting a $2,500 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Timothy Houser of Hoxie on Barton County case for DUI, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding of $1,000.

8/26

BOOKED: Bobby Gene Heinz of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for forgery with a $10,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Alex Herren of Salina on a Barton County District serve sentence.

BOOKED: Travis Newkirk of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for DUI x3, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Travis Newkirk of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for DUI x3 after he posted a $2,500 surety bond.

8/27

BOOKED: Audrey Bellendir on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicholas Foster on Barton County Court case for DUI, DWS, no proof of insurance, ITOL, illegal tag, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Justin Pilgrim of Newton on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $215.

BOOKED: Austin Amos of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for criminal use of an explosive, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set at $40,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Andrew Tucker of Wamego on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Justin Christians of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended and driving while habitual violator, bond is set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jayne Clausen of Ellinwood for EPD case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR.

RELEASED: Audrey Bellendir on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI after posting a $1,000 surety bond through A-1.

RELEASED: Nicholas Foster on Barton County Court case for DUI, DWS, no proof of insurance, ITOL, illegal tag, after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Justin Christians of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended and driving while habitual violator, posted $2,500 bond through A-1.

RELEASED: Steven M. Weatherman on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a $1,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Thomax Knox of Garden City for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jayne Clausen of Ellinwood for EMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety through A-1.