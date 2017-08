AUGUST 29, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2004 FORD FORD F150 4WD PU, 1999 JEEP WRANGLER, 1982 DODGE CHALLENGER SHOW CAR. 617-9098

FOR SALE: 1-7/8″ COUPLER, TRUCKER ATLAS & BRIEFCASE, DR. SCHOLL DRESS SHOES (9) 786-1945

FOR SALE: ROLLATOR. 603-3907

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC KNIFE, EUREKA VACUUM, ROCKPORT SHOES (10-1/2) 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: SNACK SET, BUDWEISER SIGN, BACK GAMMON SET. 792-4279

FOR SALE: DINING ROOM TABLE W/3 LEAVES/6 CHAIRS/CHINA HUTCH. 617-8756

FOR SALE: 2014 24′ HEMISPHERE 5TH WHEEL TRAILER/LOADED. 928-503-9571 (GREAT BEND)

FOR SALE: 3 CORDLESS PHONES, SAMSUNG FLIP PHONE W/INTERNET. FREE VERIZON ACCESSORY. 282-9331

FOR SALE: ACOUSTIC GUITAR W/SOFT CASE W/BOOK. 868-1016

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU’S 1/2 TON, 3/4 TON, 4 -20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, BLACK POWDER RIFLE. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, MALE COCKATIEL. 617-4311

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING MOWERS, LARGE CORNER COUCH W/RECLINERS. 804-0769

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER W/UPDATES/EXTRAS, TWIN BEDS, RUGER M77 30-06 W/SCOPE. 793-0979

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE MASSEY HARRIS MANURE SPREADER #15, 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS, 2 HORSE HORSE TRAILER. 785-885-8146

WANTED: LH ACOUSTIC GUITAR.. 321-0138

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR, CAMPBELL HAUSFELD AIR TANK, PUSH BAR BUMPERS. 617-6328

WANTED: STAINLESS STEEL WORK BENCH, 3 TUB STAINLESS STEEL SINK, KING SIZE MATTRESS. 785-483-1817

FOR SALE: 1993 ACURA LOADED, 2000 FORD RANGER 2WD LOADED, SEVERAL GUNS. 727-1310

FOR SALE: DINING ROOM SET W/6 CHAIRS, BEDROOM SET, WOOD ROCKER. 587-3763

FOR SALE: 2003 BUICK CENTURY, FLATBED FOR A PU, 5 FREEZERS UPRIGHT & CHEST. 786-6965

FOR SALE: 3 PIGLETS, 1985 CHEVY 4WD 1/2TON PU. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 4 SKIDSTER TIRES 10X16.5 491-0127

FOR SALE: 3 FIBERGLASS CALF HUTS. CRAFTSMAN ROUTER & MITER BOX SAW 586-8009

FOR SALE: ROCKER RECLINER, WANTED: 2000/2002 TRANSMISSION FOR A TRITON MOTOR 2 WD, FORD RANGER OR EXPORER. 282-7708

FREE: BALL POINT PENS (DON’T WRITE). 793-8059

ESTATE SALE: THIS IS A BIG ESTATE SALE IN LARNED LOCATED AT 123 E. 5TH. THE ESTATE SALE IS A LIQUIDATION OF ANTIQUES, JUNK, TOOLS AND TREASURES FROM THE CURIOSITY CORNER SHOP. HUGE ASSORTMENT OF ITEMS AT VERY LOW PRICES. OPEN MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY EVENINGS FROM 5PM UNTIL 9PM AND SUNDAYS FROM 1PM – 5PM UNTIL ITEMS ARE GONE.

