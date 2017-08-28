2017 KVCA Preseason Volleyball Rankings

2017 Preseason Volleyball Rankings-Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association
Class 6A
1. Olathe Northwest
2. Blue Valley West
3. Blue Valley Northwest
4. Manhattan
5. Lawrence-Free State
6. Blue Valley
7. Gardner-Edgerton
8. Blue Valley Northwest
9. Olathe North
10. Olathe East
Class 5A
1. Shawnee Heights
2. St. James Academy
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Lansing
5. Newton
6. Goddard-Eisenhower
7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
8. Maize
9. De Soto
10. Emporia
Class 4A – Division 1
1. Rose Hill
2. Bishop Miege
3. Louisburg
4. Andover Central
5. Abilene
6. Paola
7. McPherson
8. Kansas City-Piper
9. Maize South
10. Ulysses
Class 4A – Division 2
1. Topeka-Hayden
2. Nickerson
3. Concordia
4. Baxter Springs
5. Andale
6. Santa Fe Trail
7. Girard
8. Wichita Trinity Academy
9. Holcomb
10. Holton
Class 3A
1. Hesston
2. Thomas More Prep-Marian
3. Silver Lake
4. Cheney
5. Kingman
6. Douglass
7. Nemaha Central
8. Wellsville
9. Humboldt
10. St. Marys
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian
2. Central Plains
3. Republic County
4. Kiowa County
5. Valley Falls
6. Jefferson County North
7. St. Mary’s Colgan
8. Flinthills
9. Oswego
10. Maranatha Academy
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Centralia
2. Goessel
3. Hanover
4. South Central
5. South Barber
6. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
7. Stockton
8. La Crosse
9. Olpe
10. Rural Vista
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Northern Valley
2. Sylvan-Lucas
3. Wheatland-Grinnell
4. Otis-Bison
5. Axtell
6. Blue Valley-Randolph
7. Wallace County
8. Cunningham
9. Waverly
10. Fowler