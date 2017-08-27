USGS: Sunday earthquake shakes Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY — A small earthquake shook Kansas Sunday morning. The quake measured a magnitude 2.9 and was centered approximately 2 miles southwest of Mayfield in Sumner County, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

Four quakes over four days shook Kansas August 18-22 and measured from 2.2 to 2.8 in Sumner and Harper Counties.

A series of earthquakes shook the same area August 5 and 6. They measured from 2.8 to 3.4, according to the USGS. There are no reports of damage from Sunday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.