Sunday Weather

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88.