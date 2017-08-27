Sunday Weather

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.