Sunday Mid-America Sports Update

SEATTLE (AP) – Kansas City running back Spencer Ware’s right knee injury might not be as bad as first feared. Ware sprained his right knee and was carted off the field in the Chiefs’ 26-13 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But Kansas City coach Andy Reid said after the game that X-rays came back negative and that Ware would have an MRI on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday. It was Pham’s first career walk-off homer and the fourth this season for the Cardinals. Tyler Lyons pitched the ninth to earn the win.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and rookie Bradley Zimmer made a sensational catch in center field before ending Jason Hammel’s bid for a perfect game, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals Saturday night. The Royals fell eight games back in the AL Central and were shut out for the second straight night. They have not scored in 25 innings.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kansas City Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a sore elbow. Duffy had been scheduled to start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Indians. Duffy missed a month earlier in the season with a strained right oblique. His latest injury comes as the Royals are trying to stay in the playoff chase.

PARIS (AP) – Ohio State star Kyle Snyder scored a late takedown of Olympic gold medalist Abdusalim Sadulaev in the deciding match, and the United States won the world freestyle wrestling title for the first time in 22 years. The U.S. and Russia were tied heading into the highly anticipated match between Snyder and Sadulaev, who moved up to the 213-pound weight class to challenge the American. Snyder, the 2016 Olympic champion who led Ohio State to its second straight NCAA title last season, won 6-5.