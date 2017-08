Monday Weather

Monday Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 58. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.