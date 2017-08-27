Barton Volleyball opens season with 4 road wins

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team opened up the 2017 season this weekend, coming away with its trip to Vernon, Texas, with four wins in the Vernon College Classic.

The Cougars’ season opener began on Friday as Barton took three of four from Seminole State College 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, and 25-22, before winding up the day with a hard fought sweep of Clarendon College 26-24, 27-25, and 25-22.

Day two began with a sweep as Barton took care of North Lake College 25-22, 25-20, and 31-29 but the concluding match of the weekend against Division III No. 3 ranked Eastfield College would give the Cougars a formidable early season test. Taking the first set 26-24, the Cougars fell behind as Eastfield took the next two 25-23 and 25-20 but Barton responded forcing a fifth set with a 26-24 win before putting away the Lady Harvesters 15-10.

Next up for Barton will be its home and conference opener on Monday as the Cougars host No. 18 ranked Seward County Community College in a 6:30 p.m. first serve at the Barton Gym.