Barton Men 3-0 aftr 7-2 win over #6 Trinidad

For the second day in a row the Barton Community College men’s soccer team knocked off a ranked opponent as the Cougars’ 7-2 win over No. 6 ranked Trinidad State Junior College completed the Barton Classic sweep held at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Barton notched its first goal just 1:14 into the contest before adding two more net shakers in the opening ten minutes to claim a 5-0 halftime lead before the teams traded goals in second half action.

Receiving votes in the national pre-season poll, Barton improves to 3-0 on the young season as Trinidad State leaves Great Bend with a pair of losses dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Next up for the Cougars is a trip to Sedalia, Missouri, on Thursday for a 4:00 p.m. kick at State Fair Community College.