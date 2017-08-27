2 Disc Challenge Tour in Great Bend Tuesday

The Dynamic Discs Two Disc Challenge and Chasin the Chains Tour will be in Great Bend Tuesday in Veterans Park.

At 4:00pm., Swedish manufacturer Latitude 64 RV along with Great Bend native and event host Tyler Searle will be onsite for players to test out discs and check out all the Latitude 64, Dynamic Discs and Westside Discs products. Competition begins at 6:00 with beginner and more advanced divisions available for those interested in competing.

Two Disc Challenge events have been held in many different types of settings, from major market cities with 100+ member clubs, to small market towns of 6,000 people. The event will offer a fun, casual disc golf experience for everyone.

Player packs & event entry begin at $20 with players receiving a base line plastic disc and a premium disc from the Dynamic Discs, Latitude 64, or Westside Discs disc line. Players can even choose to upgrade plastics for a nominal fee.