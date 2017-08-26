Saturday Mid-America Sports Update

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – University of Missouri curators have approved a $98 million football project for Memorial Stadium on the Columbia campus. The curators on Friday unanimously approved the project for the south end zone of the stadium. It is scheduled to open for the 2019 football season. The Kansas City Star reports the three-story, 141,000-square foot structure will replace the general admission bowl, which was built in 1977.

SEATTLE (AP) – Kansas City may be looking for a starting running back after Spencer Ware injured his right knee in the Chiefs’ 26-13 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks Friday night. Ware remained on the turf after making a 6-yard reception on a pass from Alex Smith in the first quarter. Ware appeared to take an awkward step with his right leg during the play and team trainers were looking at his knee while he was down on the field. Players from both teams took a knee while Ware was examined, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Corey Dickerson had four hits, including two doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 Friday night. St. Louis right-hander Michael Wacha was charged with five runs and nine hits in three and one third innings. The Cardinals have dropped five of six and eight of 11.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie Ryan Merritt pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians recorded their AL-leading 13th shutout with a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals Friday night. Three relievers finished the eight-hitter for the AL Central leaders.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Sporting Kansas City has agreed to a contract with 15-year-old Gianluca Busio on a homegrown contract, making him the youngest player signed by an MLS club since Freddy Adu joined D.C. United in 2004. The club announced the contract on Friday.