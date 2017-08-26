New Great Bend council member appointment could be a big decision

It might be the most anticipated appointment of a Great Bend City Council member position that the City of Great Bend has experienced in a long time.

After Wayne Henneke resigned his Ward 2 seat on the council on August 17, the city council legally has 60 days to fill the open spot.

Great Bend Interim City Administrator Bob Suelter says the city will be open to receive applications from those interested to fill the city council position. From there, a committee is formed to narrow down the selection for the board to approve.

Henneke was serving his second two-year term on the council before resigning amidst the chaos that is currently going on with the City of Great Bend. After the city council suspended Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch on July 24 with possible termination, city council members have felt the rage of upset community members. Henneke voted in favor of the suspension in a 4-4 tie. His departure and future replacement on the council could potentially be a big issue if the Couch case drags on. No date has been set for Couch’s hearing, but tentatively September 5 is the date. Couch was suspended after making claims of misconduct within city administration.

Suelter says the committee to select the new council member typically consists of the mayor and two council members.

Suelter says the formation of the committee will need to be addressed at the next city council meeting scheduled for September 4th. The appointment must reside in Ward 2, which ranges approximately from K-96 Highway to Jefferson Street in the northwest corner of the city.

Henneke’s statement attached to his resignation said, “With the turmoil in the City such as it is, and the City Administrator resigning, I do not need or want the stress.”

Henneke’s term was set to expire this year and was not seeking reelection. Jolene Biggs, Rachel Mawhirter, and Matt Suchy all filed to be placed on the ballot in the November election.