Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, August 28, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the August 21, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. KDOC REINVESTMENT GRANTS: Saint Francis Community Services:

-Saint Francis Community Services is interested in working with the Boards of County Commissioners to apply for the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Reinvestment Grants to provide the Fatherhood Initiative to families of youth served by the juvenile justice system. Saint Francis will provide the Grant Development Team to write the grant, fill in required documents, provide letters of commitment(s) and prepare the budget all within KDOC Reinvestment Guidelines. Todd Hadnot, St. Francis Community Services, will provide details.

B. JUVENILE SERVICES: Fiscal Year 2018 Carry-Over Budget:

-The Kansas Department of Corrections / Juvenile Services grantees are required to budget carryover reimbursement / program income funds. In order to track expenditures made using funds collected in previous years, a budget must be created. As a continuation of that process, the Juvenile Services Department is requesting approval of the 2018 Carry-Over Budget. As developed by Marissa Woodmansee, Director, the $47,442.61 in budgeted funds will be used for salaries, training and supplies.

C. MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT: The City of Stafford, Kansas; the County of Stafford, Kansas; and the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services Office:

-The purpose of this agreement is to facilitate an arrangement whereby Juvenile Services purchases Global Positioning System (GPS) ankle monitors at a (current as of the date of this Agreement) cost of $604.00. The cost of each unit, in addition to usage, will be reimbursed to Juvenile Services by both the City of Stafford and Stafford County. Ms. Woodmansee will provide details.

D. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Fiscal Year 2018 Carry-over Reimbursement Plan Budget:

-The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) requires a budget submission of local program funding collected by Community Corrections agencies from program fees and reimbursements. These budgets require the review and approval of the Barton County Commissioners, as the Administrative County for the District to which the plan pertains. Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, will provide details.

E. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Fiscal Year 2017 Emergency Management Performance Grant Program:

-The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is accepting applications for the FY 2017 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program. The EMPG Program provides funding to assist states and local governments in developing and carrying out emergency management programs. Amy Miller, Emergency Management Director, will provide details on the grant application.

F. COUNTY ENGINEER: Terracon – Proposal for Exploratory Drilling and Geotechnical Engineering Services, Proposal P01175128- Rev A:

-An increase in heavy truck traffic on County blacktop roads has occurred due to the opening of the Great Bend Transload Facility at the Industrial Park west of Great Bend. Barton County has inquired about making an application for economic development funding for road improvements from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). KDOT recommended that the County have a pavement and subgrade study performed to document the existing conditions and to make pavement rehabilitation recommendations based on projected traffic loads. Watco Companies has agreed to pay for half the cost, which is projected to be no more than $5,900.00. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details on an agreement with Terracon for the required services.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County business offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, September 4, 2017. The Health Department, the Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Landfill will also be closed. Emergency services will be in normal operation. As a result of the holiday, the Commission will next meet in regular session on Monday, September 11, 2017.

-The Commission has been invited to attend the 121st Annual Labor Day parade in Hoisington. The annual celebration begins on Friday, September 1, 2017, and concludes on Monday, September 4, 2017. This year’s theme is “Heroically Hoisington”.

B. APPOINTMENTS: AUGUST 28, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – Signage at Railroad and McKinley Avenue – Frank Riedl, Great Bend CO-OP

11:30 a.m. – Program Update – Cottonwood Extension Council

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for August 31, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, September 11, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.