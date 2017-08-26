Stafford woman sentenced for the shooting death of her husband

ST. JOHN – A Stafford woman was sentenced Friday to more than 21 years in prison for murder, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Misty R. Salem, 36, was sentenced in Stafford County District Court by Senior Judge John Sanders to 253 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Last month, a jury found Salem guilty of one count of second degree intentional murder.

The conviction stemmed from the shooting death of Samuel Salem. In March of 2016, officers with Stafford police responded just after 11p.m. to a residence in the 300 Block of North Keystone.

They made contact with Misty Salem who was hysterical and shouting that she shot him, according to a media release.

Emergency medical crews found the victim Samuel B. Salem, 41, on the living room floor. He suffered one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second officer recovered a weapon from the yard.

Misty Salem was taken to the Barton County Jail, interviewed, and booked on a 2nd degree murder charge with a $1million dollar bond, according to police.

Two children of the home were placed with other family members.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Stafford Police Department. Assistant Attorneys General Will Manly and Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.