Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Barton Men knock of 18th ranked Laramie County

by

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team scored three unanswered goals Friday morning to knock off No. 18 ranked Laramie County Community College 3-1 in the opening game of the Barton Classic.

In game two of the Classic, former Barton head coach Oliver Twelvetrees’ No. 11 ranked Eastern Florida State College also pulled a national ranking upset by putting in a late insurance goal in holding off No. 6 Trinidad State Junior College 4-2.

In Saturday’s action, Barton will take on Trinidad State in the 10:00 a.m. game with Eastern Florida and Laramie County wrapping up the Classic at noon. Admission is free