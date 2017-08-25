KHP: Kansas man dies after hit by a semi

GRANT COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2.a.m. Friday in Grant County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Peterbilt semi driven by Michael D. Barnes, 25, Garden City, was northbound on Kansas 25 north of Ulysses.

Joseph A. Humphreys, 67, Garden City, was laying in the east ditch of the highway, according to the KHP.

When the truck approached, Humphreys jumped from a prone position and was struck on the right side.

The truck came to rest in the northbound driving lane.

Humphreys was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Garnand Funeral Home, according to the KHP.

Barnes was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.