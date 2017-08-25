Geary Community Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center explore partnership

By DEWEY TERRILL

The possibility of a future partnership between Geary Community Hospital and Salina Regional Health Center has been raised.

Geary Community Hospital officials issued a news release Thursday afternoon stating the two hospitals have agreed to enter into a period of discovery to examine the potential of a strategic alliance to better serve the patients and families of their respective communities, plus central and northeastern Kansas. It is anticipated that this time of due diligence will last approximately 4 to 5 months.

“This fact finding phase is simply an exploratory time for both GCH and SRHC to analyze the possibility of a long-term strategic partnership,” said Joe Stratton Geary Community Hospital Executive Officer. The continuing turbulent times in the healthcare industry has given plenty of reason for the GCH Board of Trustees and Strategic Planning Committee to study potential long-term partners for a better future. Stratton added, “When the Kansas legislature last spring decided not to expand Medicaid, which would have meant some $1.8 million annually to GCH, this became a pivotal decision point for us in our strategy.”



Over the next several months both facilities will be working together to review options of how this partnership might look.

“The goal of this agreement is to explore improved patient care in the region and the potential of better coordination of services between our two hospitals. It also helps both organizations to determine the possibilities of long-term strategic partnerships to meet the needs and challenges of modern healthcare,” said Michael Terry, Chief Executive Officer for Salina Regional Health Center.

Salina Regional Health Center has affiliations with Cloud County Health Center in Concordia and Lindsborg Community Hospital.