Friday Mid-America Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Carlos Asuaje’s RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela’s sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Thursday night. Asuaje’s hit, his third of the game, off Zach Duke scored Jabari Blash. Neither Duke nor Sam Tuivailala recorded an out in relief in the ninth for a Cardinals bullpen that surrendered 12 runs in seven innings during the series.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Pat Valaika hit a two-run homer with two out in the eighth inning and Greg Holland finished for his 36th save in the Colorado Rockies’ 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals Thursday. Holland worked a perfect ninth. He allowed Eric Hosmer’s game-ending, three run homer in the ninth inning Wednesday night and was 0-4 with three blown saves in his previous six appearances.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State is bucking the Big 12 trend toward pass-happy spread offenses, leaning instead on a ground game that could be the nation’s best. The Number 20 Wildcats have a fleet-footed QB in Jesse Ertz, a flotilla of accomplished running backs and an offensive line that returns plenty of experience. Kansas State opens the season at home against Central Arkansas on September 2nd.

UNDATED (AP) – Kevin Hambly moves from Illinois to Stanford, where he takes over a women’s volleyball team that is coming off a national championship. Hall of Fame coach John Dunning retired after winning three national titles and eight Pac-12 championships in 16 years with the Cardinal. Other teams expected to be in the mix for a title include Texas, Penn State, Washington, Minnesota and Nebraska.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State says junior college transfer Kamilo Tongamoa has been cleared to play this season. The junior defensive lineman chose the Cyclones over Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon and Texas. But Tongamoa had class work to finish up at Merced Community College in California, delaying his debut for Iowa State.