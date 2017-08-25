Cop Shop (8/24)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/24)
Theft
At 7:10 a.m. a theft was reported at 5533 Eisenhower Avenue.
Injury Accident
At 7:59 a.m. an accident was reported at 9th Street & Kansas Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:59 a.m. an accident was reported in the 2800 block of 16th Street.
Theft
At 8:29 a.m. theft of a lawnmower was reported at 701 Odell Street.
Unknown Problem
At 9:46 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3205 Forest Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 705 Morphy Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:19 p.m. report of a shed being broken into and items missing was made at 2708 12th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 2:49 p.m. Don Farr reported Travis Watkins taking his survey property marker at 413 Buckeye Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 3700 10th Street.
At 3:27 p.m. Brian Brack was southbound on Frey through Broadway and struck Christopher Conquero-Reyes vehicle who failed to yield at the stop sign.
Warrant Arrest
At 5:41 p.m. Fabio Chavez was arrested for two Barton County warrants at 11th Street & Kansas Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:25 p.m. a small red pickup was westbound in the 3100 block of Forest and struck a legally parked vehicle.
Theft
At 7:46 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft.
Fire
At 8:42 p.m. a fire was reported at 408 Almond Street. Fire in a grill.