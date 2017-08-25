Cop Shop (8/24)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/24)

Theft

At 7:10 a.m. a theft was reported at 5533 Eisenhower Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 7:59 a.m. an accident was reported at 9th Street & Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:59 a.m. an accident was reported in the 2800 block of 16th Street.

Theft

At 8:29 a.m. theft of a lawnmower was reported at 701 Odell Street.

Unknown Problem

At 9:46 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3205 Forest Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 705 Morphy Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:19 p.m. report of a shed being broken into and items missing was made at 2708 12th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:49 p.m. Don Farr reported Travis Watkins taking his survey property marker at 413 Buckeye Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 3700 10th Street.

At 3:27 p.m. Brian Brack was southbound on Frey through Broadway and struck Christopher Conquero-Reyes vehicle who failed to yield at the stop sign.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:41 p.m. Fabio Chavez was arrested for two Barton County warrants at 11th Street & Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:25 p.m. a small red pickup was westbound in the 3100 block of Forest and struck a legally parked vehicle.

Theft

At 7:46 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft.

Fire

At 8:42 p.m. a fire was reported at 408 Almond Street. Fire in a grill.