Barton women protect home opener with trio of second half goals

by

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team opened up home portion of season schedule Thursday scoring three second half goals in taking a 3-0 victory over Central Christian College.

Outshooting the Tigers 8-2 in the first half, the Lady Cougars took advantage of a mild 10mph south wind at the Cougar Soccer Complex in sending twelve shots on frame in finding the net a trio of times.

The victory evens Barton’s mark at 1-1 heading into a seven day layoff before heading to State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Missouri, on August 31.