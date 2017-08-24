WorkFit to host Human Resources Policy Workshop Aug. 29

Quality human resource policies are important for any business. WorkFit will host a Human Resources Policy Workshop from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 29 in the Learning Resource Center Plaza De Cavanaugh Room (L116). The workshop costs $50 per employer with a limit of two participants per employer. WorkFit is a partnership between Advanced Therapy and Sports Medicine and Barton Community College dedicated to reducing work-related injuries and associated costs for employers.

Larry Michel, an attorney with Kennedy Berkley Yarnevich & Williamson Chartered of Salina, will be leading the presentation. Attendees will learn how to write and implement effective human resources policies in order to ensure consistency and good communication with employees. Good human resource policies help employers stay in compliance with legislation and provide protection against employment claims.