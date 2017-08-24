Thursday Mid-America Sports Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off former Kansas City teammate Greg Holland, lifting the Royals over the Colorado Rockies 6-4 Wednesday night. Hosmer’s 21st home run of the season was the first game-ending shot of his career.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Rookie Luke Weaver struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, and Kolten Wong had three hits and three runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 Wednesday night. The Cardinals had lost three straight and six of eight following an eight-game winning streak, and had allowed at least five runs in each of the last 12 games.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska football coaches no longer are putting players through rugby-style tackling drills, and the athletic department has ended its contract with the Seattle company that was helping the Cornhuskers transition to the technique. Nebraska paid Atavus $100,00 last year to provide training to coaches and design drills for players.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies. The donation will fund the Ferentz Program in Neonatal Research.