Successful Stuff the Bus events for United Way of Central Kansas

Press release from United Way of Central Kansas…

The United Way of Central Kansas would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all those who participated in our Stuff the Bus event last week. Thanks to your generous donations, hundreds of items were collected ranging from school supplies for Salvation Army and Central Kansas CASA to hygiene supplies for Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas and Family Crisis Center.

We also collected food items for the Hoisington Food Bank, paper goods for the Ellinwood Senior Heritage Center and home improvement items for Habitat for Humanity. These are much needed items that each and every agency puts to good use within their organizations.

This event would not be possible without our amazing sponsors in Great Bend, Ellinwood, Larned, and Hoisington. All the local Dillons Stores including Dillons on 10th Street who hosted a live remote with Eagle Radio, Wal-Mart, Town & Country Supermarket, and Shopko. We also had fantastic support from more than three dozen volunteers from our Community Partners, RSVP/VIA volunteers, the Great Bend High School Volleyball team, and the Great Bend High School Football team.

This event is in it’s seventh year for Great Bend and has expanded to our other communities in Ellinwood, Larned and Hoisington in the years since. This event is coordinated by Dianne Call in Great Bend, with the help of Kay Wilbur, by Tama Hanson in Larned, Becca Maxwell with the help of Nancy Baird in Ellinwood, and Jan Morgenstern and Toni Schneweis in Hoisington. These individuals are the ones who make this event so successful each year and we are grateful for the hard work and dedication that they have for United Way and all our Community Partners.