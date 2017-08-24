Lyons woman hospitalized after vehicle hits a deer

RICE COUNTY – A Lyons woman was injured in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Thursday in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Mazda passenger vehicle driven by Donald L. Griffitts, 77, Wichita, was westbound on U56 five miles east of Lyons.

The vehicle hit a deer that entered the road from the north ditch.

A passenger Erica Marie Jaime, 35, Lyons, was transported to Rice County Hospital.

Griffitts was not injured. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.