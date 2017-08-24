Local baseball teams making life easier for the Park Department

The summer baseball and softball season’s have come and gone in Great Bend and now the Parks Department is already preparing the fields for next summer. Director of Public Lands Scott Keller says the number of games that were played and the hot weather took its toll on all the ball fields in Great Bend, but he says with the moisture and cooler weather they are coming back around nicely. Keeler says that the Parks Department got some needed help this past weekend from American Legion baseball players who did some work at Harms Field that is located on the 281 by-pass.

Scott Keeler Audio

Keeler also had praise for the Great Bend Bat Cats who played their first season at Al Burns Field in Veterans Park. He says all the work the team did on the field during the regular season was much appreciated.

Scott Keeler Audio

Keeler says crews will spend the next few weeks fertilizing, aerating and over seeding the fields so they will be ready to go next spring.