Edwin R Johnson

Edwin R “Ed” Johnson died on Aug. 22, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born July 4, 1944, in Hugoton. He was the son of Edwin Reed and Louise C. Johnson. Following graduation from Hugoton High School, Ed earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education at Fort Hays State University. During his undergraduate years he was a member of the men’s gymnastics team and was the high scoring team member his senior year. He then taught in the Physical Education Department at Northwestern State College in Alva, Okla., from 1967-1969, and also served as the men’s gymnastics coach at that institution.

In 1968, Ed married Renée Haase of Plainville. In 1969 the couple moved back to Hays where Ed earned his Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Education from Fort Hays State University. Following graduation he accepted a position to teach biology and physical education at Great Bend High School. He held this position until his retirement. While teaching at the high school, Ed started the boys and girls gymnastics program.

Ed enjoyed many different sports and played on several local softball teams in Great Bend. He liked both hunting and fishing, especially coon hunting. One of his female Coonhounds was a Grand Show Champion and won 51 times in bench show competitions. Ed and Renée enjoyed attending sporting events and traveling.

Ed is survived by his wife, Renée, three sisters-in-law, Delia Johnson, Lakeview, Ore., Suzanne Hachmeister and husband Marv, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Colette Langley and husband Doug, Mesa, Ariz. He is also survived by two nephews, Shane Johnson of Boise, Idaho, and Ash Hachmeister of Phoenix Ariz., as well as one niece, Dena Down of Folson, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymon Johnson of Lakeview, Ore.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Holy Family School Foundation or to the Fort Hays State University Foundation, in care of the funeral home.