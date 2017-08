Cop Shop (8/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/23)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:26 a.m. a burglary was reported at 88 SW 9 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/23)

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:13 a.m. a dog being struck by a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Highway 281.

At 9:57 a.m. a vehicle was backing from a private drive at 1052 Warner Road and struck a legally parked vehicle.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:51 p.m. Brenda Brown was arrested for a Barton County warrant at 308 Pine Street.

Chest Pain

At 8:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2608 Lakin Avenue.