Congressman Yoder visits Great Bend, discusses rural housing

Kevin Yoder represents the 3rd Congressional District in Kansas, a district that includes the heavily populated Kansas City Metropolitan Area in Wyandotte and Johnson counties. Yoder’s district is over 90 percent urban, but the Congressman still understands the importance rural Kansas.

Yoder stopped in Great Bend Thursday morning for the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Hour at The Reserves at Trail Ridge apartment complex. Yoder encouraged the use of tax credits, similar to what was used to build the apartment complex on Grant Street in Great Bend.

Kevin Yoder Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yoder-1.mp3

Yoder says rural housing is a challenge across the country. Along with other factors, the Congressman felt if cities in Kansas do not have affordable housing then people will not stay in our communities.

Kevin Yoder Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yoder-2.mp3

Yoder grew up on a farm just outside of Hutchinson.

The second phase of construction of 48 additional low-income apartments at The Reserves at Trail Ridge are scheduled to be complete by October. The new complex will consist of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.