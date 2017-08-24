Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/23)

BOOKED: Jonathan Panning of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Brenda Brown of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Briana Lamb of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Maxwell McAnnally of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $750 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jonathan Panning of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Calvin Hinz of Lincolnville received a $1,000 OR bond on BTDC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Brenda Brown on Barton County District Court warrant by order of the court.