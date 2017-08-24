Another Kansas Kmart part of 28 more closings

TOPEKA -Sears confirmed Thursday they were closing an additional 28 Kmart stores by mid-November. The list of stores includes a Kmart in Kansas. The store at 1740 SW Wanamaker Road in Topeka is on the list.

Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores, according to a media release from the company.

Since December of 2016 the company has announced the closing of over one hundred stores nationwide including Kmart in Leavenworth, Wichita and a Sears stores in Salina and Garden City.