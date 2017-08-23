Work to begin on Arkansas River bridge repair project in Barton County

On Monday, August 28, L & M Contractors will begin the bridge deck repair project on SW 50 Avenue. The bridge crosses the Arkansas River approximately one mile south of US-56.

The $398,945 project consists of removing the existing asphalt from the deck surface, removing deteriorated concrete and replacing it with new concrete, and constructing a thin concrete overlay to provide a new wearing surface.

The work will be done one lane at a time with traffic being allowed across the adjacent lane with traffic signals. Concrete barriers will be placed near the center line of the bridge, resulting in a lane width of 10 feet. Wider loads will need to find an alternate route.

There are 90 working days allotted for completion of all work. Work should be completed towards the end of 2017 depending on the weather.