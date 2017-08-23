Wednesday Mid-America Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hedges also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-4 Tuesday night. Solarte hit his homer a projected 455 feet over the right-field bullpen in the eighth inning to cap his career night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Danny Duffy and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, helping the Kansas City Royals hold off the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night. Duffy took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and retired the first two batters before walking DJ LeMahieu and allowing a homer to Nolan Arenado. The Rockies star third baseman squared up a 1-1 pitch and hit it out for his 28th home run.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – One of the only position battles in training camp for Kansas City was the cornerback spot job opposite Marcus Peters. Thanks to an injury bug sweeping through the secondary, that’s still the case with two preseason games remaining. Phillip Gaines, Steven Nelson and Terrance Mitchell remain the front-runners.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa will face Wyoming’s Josh Allen, one of the nation’s most talented quarterbacks, without one of its starting cornerbacks in its opener. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz says sophomore Manny Rugamba will be suspended for the Sept. 2 home game against the Cowboys because of an offseason violation of team policy.