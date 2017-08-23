Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Morgan Stevens, owner of Yoga Central in Great Bend. Morgan will be accompanied by Danielle Feist.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will broadcast from the final day of the 2017 crop tour.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of Juvenile Services for the 20th Judicial District Marrisa Woodmansee who along with USD 428’s Alana Blessing will talk about recent initiatives to address truancy in schools. Also on the show will be Kurt Shaub and Casey Rowland who will discuss the expanding “Stars” program.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Eco-Devo Program Director Ashley Bevan.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-5P Major League Baseball – Colorado Rockies @ Kansas City Royals

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10:00-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”