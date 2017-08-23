Superior Essex achieves Zero Waste to Landfill Certification, announces open house

BUSINESS NEWS

For the third year in a row, Superior Essex has been certified as a Zero Waste to Landfill facility. The facility is a local copper data cable manufacturer located in Hoisington and employs nearly 250 people from the surrounding communities. The Hoisington facility is the first telecommunications manufacturer to achieve a Zero Waste to Landfill certification which is also a designation that has been attained by very few manufacturers of any type throughout the US.

Zero Waste to Landfill certification is a means of recognizing the achievement of a 100% landfill waste diversion rate. Landfill waste diversion, defined as the prevention and reduction of generated waste through source reduction, recycling, or reuse has been characterized as one of the best ways manufacturing companies can demonstrate genuine environmental responsibility. On average, the Superior Essex facility in Hoisington generates 4 million pounds of waste annually.

“This achievement is the result of many years spent devising new ways to continuously reduce waste, and a testament to the dedication and hard work our Hoisington plant employees exhibit in reducing our environmental footprint,” says Tony Szot, Plant Manager. “Through these continued efforts we have kept tens of millions of pounds of waste from reaching landfills.”

On Saturday, September 2 , the Hoisington facility will be conducting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The plant will provide guided tours of the facility including an in depth look at how the copper cables are constructed. In addition, the Superior Essex NASCAR Xfinity Series sponsored Toyota driven by JJ Yeley will be

available for viewing. Everyone is encouraged and welcome to attend.