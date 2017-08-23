Retired Officer: “Great Bend Police Officers feeling the stress too”

Terry Millard spent 23 years with the Great Bend Police Department before retiring in September of 2013. Millard spoke near the conclusion of Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, expressing his support for suspended Police Chief Cliff Couch and the employees of the Police Department.

The Police Department has been understaffed since Couch arrived in Great Bend in 2015, and like many departments across the state, has struggled with retaining officers for years. Millard says part of the problem is that Great Bend invests time and money to train officers only to see them leave for higher-paying jobs later.

When Couch was hired in the spring of 2015, the Police Department had four officers in training, meaning the department was short four officers at the time. The Police Department has been formatted for a 30-employee staff, and at the time of Couch’s suspension on July 24, the staff was at 26 officers.

Following Couch’s suspension with pay, an outcry from community members eventually saw the resignation City Administrator Howard Partington on August 16. Millard noted any stress Partington was feeling because of this issue has been felt by officers too.

As the 2018 Operating Budget was passed, it was revealed that the Great Bend City Council approved the addition of two positions with the Police Department.

To highlight the turnover rate at the Police Department, Millard noted prior to his retirement, he was told there was only one other officer to retire from the GBPD. Former Chief Dean Akings acknowledged Millard was the first officer to retire since he started at the department in 1977.

Couch was suspended after making claims of misconduct with city administration.